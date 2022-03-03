Robert W. Baird Lowers Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target to $195.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $230.00 to $195.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on OKTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Okta from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Okta from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JMP Securities raised shares of Okta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.11.

OKTA stock opened at $182.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $195.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.91. Okta has a one year low of $152.51 and a one year high of $287.44. The stock has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.04 and a beta of 1.06.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $1.09. Okta had a negative net margin of 59.29% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Okta will post -4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, insider Brett Tighe sold 3,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total transaction of $718,377.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 18,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total value of $4,043,348.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,186 shares of company stock valued at $6,369,103 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Okta by 129.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Okta in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Okta in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

