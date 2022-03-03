Royal Bank of Canada (RY) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE: RY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/25/2022 – Royal Bank of Canada was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ROYAL BANK of Canada operate under the master brand name of RBC. They are Canada’s largest bank as measured by assets and market capitalization, and one of North America’s leading diversified financial services companies. They provide personal and commercial banking, wealth management services, insurance, corporate and investment banking, and transaction processing services on a global basis. They have employee approximately Seventy Thousant full- and part-time employees who serve more than 15 million personal, business, public sector and institutional clients through offices in Canada, the U.S. and 36 other countries. “

2/18/2022 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$146.00 to C$162.00.

2/17/2022 – Royal Bank of Canada is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/16/2022 – Royal Bank of Canada was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $128.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ROYAL BANK of Canada operate under the master brand name of RBC. They are Canada’s largest bank as measured by assets and market capitalization, and one of North America’s leading diversified financial services companies. They provide personal and commercial banking, wealth management services, insurance, corporate and investment banking, and transaction processing services on a global basis. They have employee approximately Seventy Thousant full- and part-time employees who serve more than 15 million personal, business, public sector and institutional clients through offices in Canada, the U.S. and 36 other countries. “

2/7/2022 – Royal Bank of Canada was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $148.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $141.00.

2/7/2022 – Royal Bank of Canada was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $148.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $141.00.

RY stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $109.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,378,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,703,131. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.91 and a 200 day moving average of $106.17. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $86.35 and a fifty-two week high of $119.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 28.16%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a $0.944 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 42.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RY. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 94.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 13,092 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,803,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,456,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,769,263,000 after buying an additional 933,365 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.