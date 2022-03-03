Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Downgraded by Craig Hallum to Hold

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.90.

Shares of RSI opened at $10.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.94. Rush Street Interactive has a 1-year low of $8.18 and a 1-year high of $21.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -29.88 and a beta of 2.47.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 11.85% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $130.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,648,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,468,000 after acquiring an additional 822,730 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 132.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 880,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,793,000 after acquiring an additional 502,307 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 527.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 541,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,644,000 after purchasing an additional 455,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,220,000. 33.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

