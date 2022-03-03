Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on RSI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rush Street Interactive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.90.

Shares of RSI stock opened at $10.16 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.94. Rush Street Interactive has a 52 week low of $8.18 and a 52 week high of $21.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.88 and a beta of 2.47.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $130.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HG Vora Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 5,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,875,000 after buying an additional 3,250,000 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,748,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,533,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,886,000 after buying an additional 1,264,684 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,527,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 3,037.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,203,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,111,000 after buying an additional 1,164,704 shares during the period. 33.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

