Ryo Currency (RYO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1,197.00

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. Ryo Currency has a market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $1,197.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded up 6% against the dollar. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0344 or 0.00000081 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,487.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,840.51 or 0.06685581 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.05 or 0.00261370 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.37 or 0.00742275 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00013219 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00071535 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00007408 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $172.62 or 0.00406292 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.31 or 0.00304347 BTC.

About Ryo Currency

Ryo Currency (CRYPTO:RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 36,206,712 coins and its circulating supply is 36,089,399 coins. The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com . Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Buying and Selling Ryo Currency

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ryo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ryo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

