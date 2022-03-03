Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (LON:SMT) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1,127.46

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust plc (LON:SMT – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,127.46 ($15.13) and traded as low as GBX 961.60 ($12.90). Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 987 ($13.24), with a volume of 2,478,656 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,127.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,312.69. The company has a market cap of £14.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.56.

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:SMT)

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

