Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) Short Interest Update

Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 52.3% from the January 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Scully Royalty stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,267 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Scully Royalty worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 37.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SRL traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $8.95. The company had a trading volume of 16,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,191. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.95 and its 200 day moving average is $10.17. Scully Royalty has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $16.35. The company has a current ratio of 6.88, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Scully Royalty’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th.

Scully Royalty Ltd. is a merchant bank company, which provides financial services and facilitates structured trade for corporations and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Iron Ore Royalty, Industrial Equity, Merkanti Holding, and All Other. The Iron Ore segment Royalty includes interest in an iron ore mine.

