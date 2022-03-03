SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,031 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,168 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.27% of SecureWorks worth $4,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SecureWorks by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 704,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,051,000 after purchasing an additional 63,204 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in SecureWorks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,519,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in SecureWorks by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 166,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 27,981 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in SecureWorks by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 94,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 47,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in SecureWorks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,540,000. Institutional investors own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

SCWX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered SecureWorks from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on SecureWorks from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SecureWorks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SecureWorks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Shares of SCWX stock opened at $15.51 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.65 and a beta of 1.01. SecureWorks Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $26.89.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $133.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

