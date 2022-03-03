ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Bought by First American Trust FSB

First American Trust FSB raised its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOW. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 13.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 36,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,949,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,277,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,999,292,000 after buying an additional 86,441 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 50.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,362,000 after buying an additional 8,105 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 11.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 246,249 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $135,326,000 after buying an additional 25,673 shares during the period. Finally, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 13.7% during the second quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP now owns 102,558 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $56,361,000 after buying an additional 12,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.69, for a total transaction of $370,083.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $657.40, for a total value of $890,777.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,408 shares of company stock worth $23,934,272. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on ServiceNow from $775.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ServiceNow from $807.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $725.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $694.07.

NOW traded down $20.76 on Thursday, hitting $566.30. The company had a trading volume of 23,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,013,971. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $575.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $623.49. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $448.27 and a 1-year high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $113.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 518.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.04.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

