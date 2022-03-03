Shawcor Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) Short Interest Update

Shawcor Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SAWLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,900 shares, a decrease of 51.5% from the January 31st total of 154,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.7 days.

Shares of SAWLF traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.70. 1,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,151. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.16. Shawcor has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $6.15.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SAWLF. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Shawcor from C$8.75 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Shawcor from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.25.

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

