Shires Income Plc (LON:SHRS) Declares GBX 3.20 Dividend

Shires Income Plc (LON:SHRS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shires Income stock traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 249 ($3.34). 14,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,959. The company has a market cap of £76.74 million and a P/E ratio of 3.47. Shires Income has a twelve month low of GBX 229.43 ($3.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 294 ($3.94). The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 268.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 268.87.
Shires Income Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Shires Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shires Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.