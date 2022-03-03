Shires Income Plc (LON:SHRS) Declares GBX 3.20 Dividend

Shires Income Plc (LON:SHRS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shires Income stock traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 249 ($3.34). 14,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,959. The company has a market cap of £76.74 million and a P/E ratio of 3.47. Shires Income has a twelve month low of GBX 229.43 ($3.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 294 ($3.94). The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 268.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 268.87.

Shires Income PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

