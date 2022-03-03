Short Interest in ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) Rises By 129.5%

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 385,300 shares, an increase of 129.5% from the January 31st total of 167,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 832,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ:ALJJ opened at $2.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.38 million, a P/E ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.05. ALJ Regional has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $2.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.32.

ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ALJ Regional had a negative return on equity of 105.38% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $111.67 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALJJ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ALJ Regional in the third quarter worth $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ALJ Regional by 112.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 16,524 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALJ Regional in the second quarter worth $71,000. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ALJ Regional by 37.8% in the third quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 214,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 58,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALJ Regional in the third quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of outsourcing services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Faneuil and Phoenix. The Faneuil segment offers call center services, back office operations, staffing services, and toll collection services.

