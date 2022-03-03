Short Interest in Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Declines By 51.5%

Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,053,400 shares, a drop of 51.5% from the January 31st total of 2,170,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 307,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on CXBMF. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Calibre Mining from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Calibre Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Calibre Mining from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of CXBMF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.03. The stock had a trading volume of 186,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,582. Calibre Mining has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.11.

Calibre Mining Corp. is a gold mining and exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties in Nicaragua. It is involved in the operation of Limon, Libertad gold mines, and Pavon Gold Project. The company was founded by Blayne B. Johnson on January 15, 1969 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

