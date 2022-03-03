Short Interest in Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC) Declines By 52.1%

Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 52.1% from the January 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Jack Creek Investment stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.77. 2,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,218. Jack Creek Investment has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $9.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.74.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,119,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,914,000 after acquiring an additional 461,043 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $241,000. CNH Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 111,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $514,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the period. 54.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack Creek Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

