Short Interest in NCC Group plc (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) Declines By 55.4%

NCC Group plc (OTCMKTS:NCCGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 55.4% from the January 31st total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

NCCGF stock remained flat at $$3.07 on Thursday. NCC Group has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $4.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NCC Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

