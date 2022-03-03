Short Interest in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Increases By 102.1%

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,600 shares, a growth of 102.1% from the January 31st total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 474,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Nestlé stock traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $128.63. 279,858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,639. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. Nestlé has a one year low of $105.01 and a one year high of $141.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Nestlé by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nestlé during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nestlé by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in Nestlé during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in Nestlé by 3,950.0% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

NSRGY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Nestlé from CHF 130 to CHF 135 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nestlé from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Nestlé from CHF 140 to CHF 135 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Nestlé from CHF 135 to CHF 140 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.67.

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

