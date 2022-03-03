Short Interest in New Hope Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:NHPEF) Expands By 109.3%

New Hope Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:NHPEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,125,500 shares, a growth of 109.3% from the January 31st total of 1,971,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,330.8 days.

OTCMKTS NHPEF traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $2.18. 9,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,777. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average of $1.63. New Hope has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $2.18.

Get New Hope alerts:

New Hope Company Profile (Get Rating)

New Hope Corp. Ltd. engages in the exploration of coal. It operates through the following segments: Coal Mining in Queensland, Coal Mining in New South Wales, and Other. The Coal Mining in Queensland segment includes mining related exploration, development, production, processing, transportation, port operations, and marketing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Hope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Hope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.