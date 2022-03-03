Short Interest in Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) Decreases By 51.6%

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 51.6% from the January 31st total of 3,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Old Point Financial by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old Point Financial by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Old Point Financial by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Point Financial by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 5,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sonen Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Point Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $467,000. 28.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ OPOF traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,305. Old Point Financial has a 52 week low of $20.01 and a 52 week high of $26.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.91. The company has a market capitalization of $133.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Old Point Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

About Old Point Financial

Old Point Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It offers various consumer, mortgage, and business banking services, including loan, deposit, and cash management services. The company was founded on February 16, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, VA.

