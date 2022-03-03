Short Interest in Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) Decreases By 59.3%

Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a drop of 59.3% from the January 31st total of 76,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OPSSF traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $1.55. 20,154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,847. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.19. Opsens has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $2.99.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OPSSF. Raymond James upgraded Opsens from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Opsens from C$3.50 to C$3.35 in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Opsens, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, supply, and installation of fiber optic systems for measuring pressure and temperature. It operates through the Medical and Industrial business segments. The Medical segment focuses on the measure of Fractional Flow Reserve in interventional cardiology.

