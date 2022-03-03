Short Interest in Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Expands By 100.9%

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, an increase of 100.9% from the January 31st total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PEMIF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,007. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.65 and a beta of 1.57. Pure Energy Minerals has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $2.11.

Pure Energy Minerals Ltd. is a mineral resource company. The firm engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on lithium brine projects that are located in Clayton Valley, Nevada and Salta Province, Argentina. The company was founded by Jeremy Poirier on June 7, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

