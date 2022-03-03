Short Interest in Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF) Grows By 142.5%

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,300 shares, a growth of 142.5% from the January 31st total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Shares of UURAF stock opened at $0.78 on Thursday. Ucore Rare Metals has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $1.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.72.
