Short Interest in Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF) Grows By 142.5%

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,300 shares, a growth of 142.5% from the January 31st total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of UURAF stock opened at $0.78 on Thursday. Ucore Rare Metals has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $1.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.72.

Ucore Rare Metals, Inc engages in the exploration and development of economically viable rare earth element properties. Its projects include Bokan Mountain and Ray Mountain. The company was founded on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

