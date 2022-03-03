Showcase (SHO) Market Cap Hits $74,649.21

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 3rd. Showcase has a market cap of $74,649.21 and $2,589.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Showcase has traded down 10.6% against the dollar. One Showcase coin can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002419 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00041753 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,715.71 or 0.06566978 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,422.57 or 1.00165761 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00045608 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00046553 BTC.

Osmosis (OSMO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00026849 BTC.

Showcase Coin Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Buying and Selling Showcase

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Showcase should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Showcase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

