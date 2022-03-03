Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $192.44.

Several research firms have commented on SLAB. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Silicon Laboratories stock traded down $2.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $144.68. 463,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,045. The business’s 50-day moving average is $170.93 and its 200-day moving average is $170.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.23. Silicon Laboratories has a 12-month low of $120.15 and a 12-month high of $211.98.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $208.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.15 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 258.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.98, for a total value of $155,768.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total transaction of $155,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,986 shares of company stock valued at $501,768. Company insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 891,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $183,978,000 after purchasing an additional 258,534 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,944,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 2,147.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 79,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,347,000 after acquiring an additional 75,689 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 11,306.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,136,000 after acquiring an additional 71,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,071,000. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

