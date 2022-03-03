Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:VCAR) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Shares of Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:VCAR – Get Rating) traded down 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.21 and last traded at $12.22. 4,142 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 20,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.48.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.83.

Get Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:VCAR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 3.69% of Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.