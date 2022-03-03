Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,400 shares, a decline of 52.4% from the January 31st total of 122,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 168,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS SGAPY traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $18.80. 37,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,677. Singapore Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $15.99 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.25.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.3105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 2.66%.

Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications systems and services. It operates through the following segments: Group Consumer, Group Enterprise, Group Digital Life, and Corporate. The Group Consumer segment includes mobile, pay TV, fixed broadband and voice, as well as equipment sales.

