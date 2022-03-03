Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $10.54

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.54 and last traded at $10.54, with a volume of 331 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.26.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SVKEF shares. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays downgraded Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.96 and a 200 day moving average of $14.05.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 44.27%.

About Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB engages in the provision of corporate, retail, investment and private banking services. It also provides asset management and life insurance service. The company operates through the following segments: Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life & Investment Management and Other.

