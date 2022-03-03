Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) General Counsel Sells $506,436.80 in Stock

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 11,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $506,436.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE SKX traded down $2.87 on Thursday, hitting $40.77. 2,063,291 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,578,221. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.48. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.78 and a 12 month high of $55.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SKX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, OTR Global lowered Skechers U.S.A. from a “positive” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.89.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 31.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,315 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 310,494 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,472,000 after buying an additional 178,175 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 75,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,747,000 after buying an additional 4,158 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 284,505 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,177,000 after buying an additional 11,025 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 98,377 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,902,000 after buying an additional 10,920 shares during the period. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

