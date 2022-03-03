SLANG Worldwide (OTCMKTS:SLGWF) Trading 34.8% Higher

SLANG Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGWF – Get Rating) shares traded up 34.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.48 and last traded at $0.32. 18,823 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 276,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.58.
SLANG Worldwide Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SLGWF)
