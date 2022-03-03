Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Purchased by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 274.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,067 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $12,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 13.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,843,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,093,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,885 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 169.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,829,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,553,782 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Snowflake by 77.9% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,896,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,945,000 after buying an additional 2,144,156 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 22.6% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,561,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,467,000 after buying an additional 841,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Snowflake by 24.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,400,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,847,000 after buying an additional 477,577 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNOW stock opened at $264.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $81.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.80 and a beta of 1.77. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.71 and a twelve month high of $405.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $291.78 and a 200-day moving average of $318.20.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.59. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.91% and a negative net margin of 72.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $299.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. BTIG Research raised their price target on Snowflake from $353.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Snowflake from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $275.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $393.00 to $367.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.03.

In related news, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total value of $78,405.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total value of $344,130,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,776,021 shares of company stock valued at $612,551,701. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

