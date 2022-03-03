Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Cut to $359.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by BTIG Research from $435.00 to $359.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 61.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $380.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Snowflake from $465.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. boosted their target price on Snowflake from $275.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Snowflake from $360.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Snowflake from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.63.

Shares of SNOW traded down $42.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $222.44. 500,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,151,521. The company has a market cap of $68.13 billion, a PE ratio of -88.10 and a beta of 1.77. Snowflake has a 52-week low of $184.71 and a 52-week high of $405.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $291.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $318.20.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.59. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.91% and a negative net margin of 72.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Snowflake will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total transaction of $78,405.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.72, for a total value of $22,003,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,776,021 shares of company stock valued at $612,551,701 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Snowflake by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

