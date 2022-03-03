Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) PT Lowered to $344.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $400.00 to $344.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.96% from the stock’s previous close.

SNOW has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $390.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $370.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $353.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.48.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake stock opened at $264.69 on Thursday. Snowflake has a fifty-two week low of $184.71 and a fifty-two week high of $405.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $291.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.20. The company has a market capitalization of $81.07 billion, a PE ratio of -103.80 and a beta of 1.77.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.59. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 72.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Snowflake will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total value of $344,130,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 12,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.10, for a total transaction of $4,451,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,776,021 shares of company stock valued at $612,551,701. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter worth about $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Company Profile (Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.