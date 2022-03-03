Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Short Interest Update

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,700 shares, a decrease of 51.9% from the January 31st total of 138,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 265,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS:SCGLY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.28. 248,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,816. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $8.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.31 and a 200 day moving average of $6.77. The stock has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.46.
Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Société Générale Société anonyme had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 6.69%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.
