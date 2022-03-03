Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Short Interest Update

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,700 shares, a decrease of 51.9% from the January 31st total of 138,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 265,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:SCGLY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.28. 248,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,816. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $8.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.31 and a 200 day moving average of $6.77. The stock has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.46.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Société Générale Société anonyme had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 6.69%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SCGLY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €38.00 ($42.70) to €40.00 ($44.94) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from €36.00 ($40.45) to €37.00 ($41.57) in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €30.00 ($33.71) to €34.70 ($38.99) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Société Générale Société anonyme presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.77.

About Société Générale Société anonyme

Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.

