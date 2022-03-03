Sokoman Minerals (CVE:SIC) Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of Sokoman Minerals Corp. (CVE:SIC – Get Rating) traded down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.32. 125,487 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 153,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

The firm has a market cap of C$62.89 million and a PE ratio of -7.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.36.

Sokoman Minerals Corp., an exploration-stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in North America. The company explores for iron ore and antimony/gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Moosehead Gold Property located in Central Newfoundland. The company was formerly known as Sokoman Iron Corp.

