Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Jefferies Financial Group downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. Jefferies Financial Group now has a $22.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $34.00. Sotera Health traded as low as $19.33 and last traded at $19.37, with a volume of 8413 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.03.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sotera Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Sotera Health from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Sotera Health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered Sotera Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sotera Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.60.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Sotera Health by 144.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 472,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,121,000 after buying an additional 279,373 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Sotera Health by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 569,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,407,000 after buying an additional 46,290 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Sotera Health by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Sotera Health by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 10,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Sotera Health by 294.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 36,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 27,372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.93 and a beta of 0.45.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $241.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.90 million. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 35.74% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sotera Health will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sotera Health Company Profile (NYSE:SHC)

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.