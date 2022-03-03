Sourcebio International (LON:SBI) Trading Down 2%

Shares of Sourcebio International Plc (LON:SBI – Get Rating) were down 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 120 ($1.61) and last traded at GBX 120 ($1.61). Approximately 12,302 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 58,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 122.50 ($1.64).

Separately, Liberum Capital upped their price objective on Sourcebio International from GBX 190 ($2.55) to GBX 205.30 ($2.75) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £89.02 million and a PE ratio of 5.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 140.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 143.84.

In other Sourcebio International news, insider Christopher Mills sold 4,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.91), for a total transaction of £5,898.68 ($7,914.50). Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,631 shares of company stock valued at $6,402,958.

Sourcebio International Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various laboratory services and products to clients in the healthcare, clinical, life science research, and biopharma industries in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. The company's services cover histopathology reporting and human tissue testing services; genomics services to pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, life science, and academic markets; stability storage solutions; and COVID-19 antigen PCR testing services.

