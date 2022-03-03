Southern Silver Exploration (CVE:SSV) Shares Down 1.5%

Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (CVE:SSV – Get Rating) fell 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32. 58,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 239,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

Separately, Fundamental Research cut their target price on Southern Silver Exploration from C$1.06 to C$0.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$93.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.14.

Southern Silver Exploration Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious/base metal properties in North America. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. Its flagship property is the Cerro Las Minitas project that comprises 25 concessions totaling approximately 34,415 hectares, which is located in Durango State, Mexico.

