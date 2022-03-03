SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III (NASDAQ:SPAQ) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.19

SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III (NASDAQ:SPAQ – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.19 and last traded at $9.19, with a volume of 2920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.

SPAQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPAQ. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III during the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III during the third quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III during the fourth quarter worth approximately $324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPAQ)

Spartan Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

