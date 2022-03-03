SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III (NASDAQ:SPAQ) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.19

SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III (NASDAQ:SPAQ – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.19 and last traded at $9.19, with a volume of 2920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.
SPAQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.91.
SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPAQ)
Spartan Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III (SPAQ)
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
- Salesforce Moves Higher Despite Series Of Price Target Reductions
- It’s Time to Buy These 3 Dow Laggards
Receive News & Ratings for SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.