Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $12.20

Shares of Spirent Communications plc (OTCMKTS:SPMYY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.20 and last traded at $12.31, with a volume of 3140 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.78.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.31.
Spirent Communications Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SPMYY)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Spirent Communications (SPMYY)
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Spirent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.