Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $105.90.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Sprout Social from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sprout Social from $92.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Sprout Social from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Sprout Social from $155.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

In other Sprout Social news, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $84,514.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $349,552.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,727 shares of company stock valued at $11,078,489 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Compass Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sprout Social during the 4th quarter valued at $1,067,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,738,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,033,000 after acquiring an additional 45,923 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in Sprout Social during the 4th quarter valued at $1,712,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 352.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 327,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,681,000 after acquiring an additional 254,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPT traded down $4.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.79. 487,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,716. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -120.36 and a beta of 1.21. Sprout Social has a fifty-two week low of $48.79 and a fifty-two week high of $145.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.36.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $53.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.28 million. The firm’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sprout Social will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sprout Social (Get Rating)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

