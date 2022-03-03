Sprout Social (SPT) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Sprout Social (NASDAQ: SPT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/23/2022 – Sprout Social had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $92.00 to $73.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – Sprout Social had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $125.00 to $98.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – Sprout Social had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $70.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – Sprout Social had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $155.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – Sprout Social had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $155.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – Sprout Social had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $160.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – Sprout Social had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $165.00 to $110.00.

2/18/2022 – Sprout Social had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock.

1/12/2022 – Sprout Social had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $155.00 to $125.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/12/2022 – Sprout Social had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $162.00 to $92.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SPT traded down $4.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.79. The company had a trading volume of 487,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,716. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.36 and a beta of 1.21. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.79 and a 1 year high of $145.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.36.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $53.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Sprout Social’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total value of $167,778.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $349,552.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 149,727 shares of company stock valued at $11,078,489 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,676,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,412,000 after purchasing an additional 710,280 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Sprout Social during the 4th quarter valued at $49,603,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,422,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,474,000 after buying an additional 349,124 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 831,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,378,000 after buying an additional 268,811 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,692,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,293,000 after buying an additional 266,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

