SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.50.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SSNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunriver Management LLC raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 9.2% during the third quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 882,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,219,000 after purchasing an additional 74,642 shares during the period. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 30.3% during the third quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 335,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,309,000 after purchasing an additional 78,186 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $11,173,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 18.9% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,541,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,977,000 after purchasing an additional 244,854 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 12.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 46,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 922,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,043. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.75. The firm has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 1.57. SS&C Technologies has a 52 week low of $62.93 and a 52 week high of $84.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 15.84%. SS&C Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that SS&C Technologies will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.76%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

