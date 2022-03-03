Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:SLI) Trading Down 5.9%

Shares of Standard Lithium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SLI – Get Rating) fell 5.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.82 and last traded at $5.87. 1,530,684 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 2,481,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.24.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.17.

Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:SLI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03).

Standard Lithium Ltd. engages in the testing and proving of the commercial viability of lithium extraction. Its projects include Arkansas Lithium, Lithium Brine Processing, and California Lithium. The company was founded on August 14, 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

