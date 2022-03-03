Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,230 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises approximately 1.2% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Starbucks by 124.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,923,711 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $884,920,000 after buying an additional 4,390,109 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Starbucks by 150.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,375,236 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $482,632,000 after buying an additional 2,629,721 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,239,631 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $577,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,001 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,407,536 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,499,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 180.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,639,175 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $180,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $29,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $1.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $91.73. 159,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,718,430. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $87.25 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.34 and a 200-day moving average of $108.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

