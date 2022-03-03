STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Shares Down 0.5%

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:STEP – Get Rating) dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.95 and last traded at C$2.02. Approximately 66,595 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 146,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.03.

STEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$2.15 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get STEP Energy Services alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$137.61 million and a PE ratio of -3.52.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service oil and natural gas wells in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STEP Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STEP Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.