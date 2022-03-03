Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) Stock Price Up 4.6% Following Earnings Beat

Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) shares rose 4.6% on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $22.25 and last traded at $22.25. Approximately 5,024 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 271,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.27.
The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $173.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.50 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays began coverage on Sterling Check in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sterling Check from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Sterling Check from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sterling Check from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Sterling Check from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.08.
About Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER)
Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK.
