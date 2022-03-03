Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Anaplan Call Options (NYSE:PLAN)

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 3,642 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 121% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,649 call options.

In other Anaplan news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $39,059.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 36,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $1,672,854.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 140,724 shares of company stock worth $6,435,667. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLAN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Anaplan by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $516,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,055,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,563,000 after buying an additional 380,448 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Anaplan by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 735,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,196,000 after acquiring an additional 31,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Anaplan by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 109,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,047,000 after acquiring an additional 6,067 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLAN stock traded up $3.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.96. 118,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,678,489. Anaplan has a 12-month low of $39.92 and a 12-month high of $70.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.10 and a beta of 1.86.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Anaplan had a negative net margin of 33.63% and a negative return on equity of 66.57%. The company had revenue of $162.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Anaplan will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLAN shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Anaplan from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Anaplan from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Anaplan from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, cut their target price on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anaplan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.10.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

