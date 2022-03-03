Strong Price Down 15.7% Over Last Week (STRONG)

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 3rd. One Strong coin can now be bought for $211.71 or 0.00498712 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Strong has a market capitalization of $29.27 million and approximately $10.70 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Strong has traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Strong alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002356 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00042449 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,828.96 or 0.06663922 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,557.79 or 1.00249397 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.88 or 0.00046828 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00047456 BTC.

Osmosis (OSMO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00026228 BTC.

Strong Coin Profile

Strong’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. The official website for Strong is strongblock.io . Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Strong Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strong should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Strong using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Strong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Strong and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.