StrongHands (SHND) Achieves Market Cap of $198,805.99

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. Over the last week, StrongHands has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. StrongHands has a market capitalization of $198,805.99 and $336.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StrongHands coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000130 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Version (V) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000035 BTC.

StrongHands Coin Profile

StrongHands (CRYPTO:SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,846,671,211 coins and its circulating supply is 17,606,126,018 coins. The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

Buying and Selling StrongHands

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

