Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Hits New 1-Year High at $16.96

Shares of Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.96 and last traded at $16.82, with a volume of 71544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.62.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sumitomo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Sumitomo Corp. engages in the business of trading services. It operates through the following segments: Metal Products, Transportation & Construction Systems, Infrastructure, Media & Digital, Living Related & Real Estate, and Mineral Resources, Energy, Chemical & Electronics. The Metal Products segment handles the trade of metal products, including steel sheets, tubular products, and other products, as well as non-ferrous metals such as aluminum and titanium.

