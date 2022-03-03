Sumokoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $9,825.00 (SUMO)

Sumokoin (CURRENCY:SUMO) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. In the last week, Sumokoin has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. One Sumokoin coin can now be bought for $0.0346 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sumokoin has a total market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $9,825.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Sumokoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $172.62 or 0.00406292 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000456 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000247 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 43.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sumokoin Coin Profile

Sumokoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 49,267,872 coins and its circulating supply is 42,567,872 coins. Sumokoin’s official website is www.sumokoin.org . Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Sumokoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sumokoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sumokoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sumokoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sumokoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.